PIA to resume flights to UK after Eidul Fitr

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights to the United Kingdom (UK) following the lifting of the European Union ban after Eidul Fitr, said Pakistan HC Mohammad Faisal.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, revealed that PIA flights to the UK will officially resume after Eidul Fitr.

Speaking to the media during an Iftar dinner with journalists and TikTok influencers in London, Dr. Faisal stated that the first phase will include flights from London and Manchester to Pakistan, while efforts are underway to restore flights from Birmingham as well.

He further mentioned that a special ceremony will be held to officially inaugurate the flight resumption, with media representatives in attendance.

It is worth noting that after the European Union lifted the ban, PIA’s first flight to Paris took off on January 10, 2024, marking the end of a four-and-a-half-year suspension.

The ban was imposed in June 2020 after a PIA plane crash in Karachi, followed by the then Aviation Minister’s controversial statement in Parliament, revealing that pilots were hired with fake licenses.

Read more: PIA privatization gains momentum as major investors show interest

Meanwhile, the process for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatization has accelerated once again, with significant interest shown by prominent groups for the acquisition of PIA.

According to sources interested groups’ names include the Arif Habib Group, Taba Group, and YB Holdings. Key meetings have reportedly taken place in Islamabad among representatives of these groups to discuss the potential acquisition of PIA.

Sources indicate that, since the process for PIA privatization has gained momentum, the interested groups have expressed their willingness to proceed with the acquisition of Pakistan’s national airlines, provided their conditions are met.