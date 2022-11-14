PIA to resume Turkiye flight operations tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flight operations for Turkiye from November 15 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

As per PIA, spokesperson, the national airline will operate weekly six flights to Turkiye’s Istanbul city from Islamabad and Lahore airports. PIA will use the Boeing 777 for the Turkiye flight operation.

The national flag carrier will operate four and two weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore. In this context, the first flight with more than 200 passengers on board will depart for Turkiye from Lahore airport at 7 am in the morning tomorrow.

The CEO PIA and the staff of Turkiye’s embassy in Pakistan will bid farewell to the passengers from Lahore airport.

The decision to resume flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Turkey will help fetch significant revenue for the loss-making national entity that is striving to cut operational costs.

