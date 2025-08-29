PIA to resume UK flight operation in September 2025: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its flight operations to the UK starting September 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar stated that flights from Pakistan to Manchester are expected to begin in September 2025, with three to four flights operating weekly. He added that there is great enthusiasm among the public about the resumption of direct flights.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made significant progress in its preparations to resume flight operations to the United Kingdom.

As per details, a two-member PIA delegation has arrived in Manchester to assess arrangements ahead of the airline’s first resumed flight. The team comprises Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq and General Manager Coordination Zulqarnain Mehdi.

According to sources, the airline is gearing up to operate its first UK-bound flight, following the lifting of restrictions on its operations in Britain.

The delegation will submit a comprehensive report evaluating the logistical and operational readiness for the flight launch.

Initially, PIA plans to operate four weekly flights between Islamabad and Manchester. Furthermore, plans are also underway to gradually expand operations to include London and Birmingham in the near future.