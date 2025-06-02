PIA to ‘upgrade’ in-flight experience to int’l level

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to upgrade passenger facilities onboard to meet international standards, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As part of the enhancement initiative, PIA will install brand-new, modern seating in both economy and business class sections of its Boeing 777 aircraft.

The upgrade also includes the introduction of a new in-flight entertainment system aimed at providing passengers with a more comfortable and engaging travel experience with PIA.

The improvements are specifically geared toward long-haul routes, with a focus on passengers traveling to Europe and the United Kingdom, who are expected to benefit significantly from the upgraded facilities.

The national flag carrier is hopeful that these developments will support its bid to resume flights to key destinations such as the UK and the United States.

In a separate development, the privatisation of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to complete by November 2025, sources said.

According to source, the government of Pakistan is planning to sell fifty percent shares of the national airline.

Sources further revealed that domestic and international groups have shown interest in buying PIA shares.

It is important to mention here that the value of Class B shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Holding Company witnessed an extraordinary increase.