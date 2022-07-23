PIA: Travellers protest against flight cancellation after boarding

KARACHI: The travellers have staged a protest at the Jinnah International Airport against the cancellation of the Karachi-Quetta flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after the boarding process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The passengers of PK-360 staged a protest against the cancellation of the flight after the completion of the boarding process. The flight timing was changed multiple times and later it was cancelled.

Following the passengers’ protest, the PIA staffers left the counters.

The PIA spokesperson said that the staffers discovered a crack in the aircraft tyre which needed to be replaced. The spokesperson added that after replacing the tyre, the flight was cancelled as the landing was not allowed at the Quetta airport due to darkness.

The spokesperson said that the passengers of the cancelled flight, PK-360, will be transported to Quetta from the next scheduled flight.

