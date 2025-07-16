PIA to resume UK operations in August following removal from UK Air Safety List

London, July 16, 2025 – In a significant development for Pakistan’s aviation sector, the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, paving the way for Pakistani airlines to resume flights to the UK. Following the development, sources told ARY News that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate its first flight to Manchester from Islamabad on August 14.

The announcement, made today by the UK’s Air Safety Committee, follows years of collaborative efforts between UK and Pakistani aviation authorities to address safety concerns and meet international standards.

The UK banned Pakistani carriers, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), from operating in its airspace in 2020, following concerns raised by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The decision stemmed from a 2020 investigation into pilot licensing irregularities in Pakistan, prompted by the tragic crash of PIA Flight 8303 in Karachi, which killed 97 people. The investigation revealed systemic issues, including fraudulent pilot credentials, leading to Pakistan’s inclusion on the UK Air Safety List and a similar EU ban.

Since then, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has worked closely with international regulators, including the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), to implement reforms. These efforts included overhauling licensing processes, enhancing safety oversight, and aligning with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The UK Air Safety Committee, after years of engagement, has now deemed these improvements sufficient, allowing Pakistan’s removal from the list.

The decision enables all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, to apply for permits to operate flights to the UK through the UK CAA. While logistical arrangements may delay the immediate resumption of flights, the move marks a critical step toward restoring direct air links between the two nations. Pakistani carriers will need to meet stringent CAA requirements to secure operating permits, ensuring continued adherence to global safety standards.

Speaking on the development, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, welcomed the announcement, stating:

“I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to drive improvements to meet international safety standards. While it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, I look forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends.”

The decision is expected to strengthen ties between the UK and Pakistan, home to over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage and thousands of British nationals. The UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at £4.7 billion annually. Easier travel is anticipated to boost family reunions, tourism, and business exchanges, further solidifying this economic relationship.

The lifting of the UK ban follows a similar decision by the European Union, which removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List in November 2024, citing “significant improvements” in safety oversight. According to posts on X, PIA is preparing to resume flights to Europe, with plans to operate 12 weekly flights to the UK using Boeing 777 aircraft. These developments signal a broader restoration of confidence in Pakistan’s aviation sector, which has faced challenges in recent years due to safety concerns and financial struggles at PIA.

While the removal from the UK Air Safety List is a milestone, Pakistani airlines must now navigate the regulatory process to resume operations. The PCAA’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high safety standards will be crucial to sustaining this progress. For travelers, the prospect of direct flights offers hope for more convenient and affordable connections between Pakistan and the UK.