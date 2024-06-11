PIA’s pre-Hajj flight operation concludes

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pre-Hajj operation had been completed with the last PIA flight operating from Karachi to Jeddah on Monday night, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s national carrier said on Tuesday.

Pakistan kicked off its Hajj flight operations on May 9 for pilgrims who will perform the pilgrimage under the government’s scheme.

“A total of 35,030 pilgrims departed for the holy journey through 171 flights,” PIA said in a statement. “About 19,500 official pilgrims, 14,900 private pilgrims and 630 pilgrims departed for Madinah and Jeddah through these flights.”

Hajj flights departed directly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Peshawar while pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi.

Pakistan has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims this year, of which around 70,000 people are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme while the rest will use private tour operators.

PIA’s post-Hajj operation will start on June 20 and continue until July 21.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern-day Saudi Arabia.