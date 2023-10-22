PIA’s several flights cancelled amid fuel shortage

KARACHI: Several flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been suspended on Sunday over limited fuel supply, ARY News reported.

According to the official spokesperson, 17 international and domestic flights of the national airline which were scheduled on October 22 have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO.

Two PIA flights from Karachi to Islamabad – PK 301 and PK 369 – were cancelled.

Similarly, the national airline’s flights from Karachi to Gwadar, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur were also unable to take off.

Further, two-way flights from Islamabad to Jeddah were cancelled as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) today suspended fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) amid non-transfer of daily payment to ensure fuel supply.

PIA agreed with PSO for a daily payment to continue fuel supply for essential routes earlier this month after the state-owned oil company suspended the supply over piling dues.

Pakistan State Oil excused PIA from supplying fuel amid the non-transfer of daily payment due on Sunday. On Saturday, PIA transferred Rs220 million to Pakistan State Oil to continue the daily fuel supply.