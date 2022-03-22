PIC chief held responsible in fake stent scandal

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has held the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) chief responsible for the implantation of fake stents.

The report was presented before the Lahore High Court (LHC) by the FIA on Tuesday. The case was taken up by Justice Shahid Waheed.

The court in its interim order in the case against the implantation of fake stents in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) directed the lawyers of the respondents to give arguments in the light of the reports.

The FIA in its report has held the PIC chief, lab officers, pharmacists, consultants and internal auditors responsible for the scandal.

The FIA ​​report said that in the fake stent case, large-scale irregularities were found, the officers played with the lives of ordinary people.

CCPO Lahore also submitted the report of the fake stent case to the court. Fayyaz Deo said in the report that the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the police. Complaints of fake stents have been forwarded to Additional Secretary Drug Control.

The court summoned the provincial drug officer in person. Justice Shahid Waheed asked the drug officer to inform the LHC of what action has been taken so far.

The issue came to light when the PIC deputy medical superintendent (stores) in a letter to the medical superintendent revealed that expired stents were inserted into several patients at the health facility.

