PIC decides publicising details of gifts to presidents, PMs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has taken a major decision to publicise the details of gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers of the country during their tenures, ARY News reported on Friday.

At the request of legal expert Abuzar Salman Niazi, the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has decided to unveil details of gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers since 1947.

The legal expert had earlier requested the cabinet secretary to unveil the said details, however, the request was denied.

READ: IHC ORDERS TO PUBLIC DETAILS OF TOSHAKHANA GIFTS TO IMRAN KHAN

In the latest decision taken by the PIC, a detailed report will be issued regarding the net worth of the gifts of the Toshakhana and its market value. The report will also provide the details of the amount on which the presidents and PMs had purchased the state gifts.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a ministerial committee to redesign the Toshakhana policy.

READ: ASIF ALI ZARDARI GETS RELIEF IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE

A ministerial committee had been formed by PM Shehbaz Sharif to redesign the Toshakhana policy. The committee was comprised of ministers of defence, law and commerce. Tariq Fatemi was also included as a member of the committee.

The committee also included the secretaries of finance, information and foreign affairs. The committee will finalise recommendations within a month and submit a report to the prime minister.

Comments