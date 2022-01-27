PIC inserted 39 expired stents into heart patients last year: FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report ​​has revealed 38 patients were inserted as many as 39 expired stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), last year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prepared a preliminary report on the use of expired stents stating that 500 stents were bought from a private company in 2019.

The acquired stents were supposed to be inserted in 2020 but they were to be inserted into the patients even after 19 months of their expiry date.

The report revealed that despite the availability of stents, the PIC kept on demanding the same from other hospitals that show the element of malice in the case as evidence, the report read.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has said that further inquiries will be made by summoning doctors and others involved in the insertion of expired stents as the national treasury as well as the health of the people has been harmed.

Earlier, the Punjab Institute of Cardiology constituted a six-member committee to look into the alleged use of expired stents.

The issue came to light when the PIC deputy medical superintendent (stores) in a letter to the medical superintendent revealed that expired stents were inserted into several patients at the health facility.

