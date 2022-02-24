Expire stent case: Punjab CM okays action against doctors, staff

LAHORE: Inquiry committee probing the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) expired stents case on Thursday has held 21 doctors, 19 nurses and 2 pharmacists responsible for the scandal, ARY News reported.

The issue came to light when the PIC deputy medical superintendent (stores) in a letter to the medical superintendent revealed that expired stents were inserted into several patients at the health facility.

According to a report available with ARY News, the inquiry committee has recommended action against the responsible under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and accountability (PEEDA) Act.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has okayed action against the doctors and the nurses in line with the recommendations of the inquiry report.

The Joint Inquiry Committee will seek replies from the doctors and staff within 14 days and will take action under the PEEDA Act.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report​ revealed 38 patients were inserted as many as 39 expired stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), last year.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) preliminary report on the use of expired stents stated that 500 stents were bought from a private company in 2019.

The acquired stents were supposed to be inserted in 2020 but they were to be inserted into the patients even after 19 months of their expiry date.

The report revealed that despite the availability of stents, the PIC kept on demanding the same from other hospitals that show the element of malice in the case as evidence, the report read.

