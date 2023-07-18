When Pierce Brosnan saved his co-star from runaway van

Hollywood veteran Pierce Brosnan once rescued his co-star, A-list actor Uma Thurman from an unattended, speeding van.

As once reported by foreign-based media outlets, Pierce Brosnan had saved Uma Thurman, from a runaway van as it precariously dashed towards her on the sets of their action-fantasy film ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’.

As quoted by a close source to an entertainment publication, “No one was aboard the runaway van as it barrelled towards a grassy area where Uma was relaxing with cast and crew.”

The insider continued to explain, “Pierce yelled, ‘Get out of the way!’ He raced after the van, wrenched open the driver’s side door, jumped in and slammed on the brakes.”

According to the details, before the ‘James Bond’ star could stop the moving vehicle, it crashed into the rubbish bins, making the cast and crew of the film rush in all directions to avoid the collision.

Speaking of the consequences, the person had added, “Everyone scattered out of harm’s way. Pierce got kudos and hero 007 jokes from Uma. The transportation crew were in trouble for not setting the van’s emergency brake.”

The Chris Columbus directorial, headlined by Logan Lerman, ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’ opened in theatres in February 2010.

