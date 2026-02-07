Pigeon flies away with costly gold chain from jewellery shop

A rare incident caused panic in a gold market in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district in India as a pigeon flew away with a gold chain worth about one lakh from a jewellery shop.

The incident took place in Degana town, where craftsmen were working on gold ornaments on the upper floor of a jewellery shop in the local bullion market.

According to traders, the pigeon unexpectedly entered the workplace area and, within moments, picked up a newly crafted gold chain in its beak before flying out of the shop.

The sight of the bird escaping with the valuable ornament left shop staff and workers stunned, triggering momentary chaos in the busy market.

Witnesses said the pigeon landed on the roof of the market building, remaining visible for several minutes as traders and bystanders impatiently followed its movements, hoping the chain could be recovered without loss or damage.

Later, the chain eventually slipped from the bird’s beak and fell onto the roof, from where it was safely retrieved.

Traders later confirmed that the gold chain was recovered intact, bringing relief to the shop owner and others in the market. No damage was reported.

