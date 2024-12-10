Pillion riding banned in THESE Karachi areas

KARACHI: The Karachi administration imposed a ban on pillion riding in South and Central districts of the city amid security concerns, ARY News reported.

A notification issued here read that besides the pillion riding, public gatherings, rallies, and processions will also not be allowed in District South on December 10 and 11

Additionally, a restriction has been imposed on gatherings of more than five people. This restriction has been put in place

The move comes after a similar ban was imposed in Karachi’s Central District on Monday.

Commissioner Karachi had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure for two days effective till December 10 in the District Central of the city, prohibiting pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters, and carrying arms.

“Miscreants can disturb the law and order situation in the area, hence, section 144 has been imposed to evade any untoward situation”, the notification said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested at least 15 persons on Monday for violating the pillion riding ban imposed by the Sindh government amid security concerns