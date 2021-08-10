Pillion riding to be banned in Lahore on 9th and 10th Muhrram

LAHORE: Pillion riding to be banned on 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram in Lahore, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) said the pillion riding will remain banned on the 9th and 10th as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further said that mobile phone services will also remain suspended on the routes of the processions, while the processions will be monitored through drone cameras.

Dogar vowed strict action against those found spreading anarchy during Muharram ul Haram.

Last week, the Sindh Home Department had notified a three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of the advent of the first Islamic month of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the department, the pillion riding will remain banned in the port city on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s Notification of even number dated 28.07.2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th, & 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram 1443 AH (2021),” read the notification.