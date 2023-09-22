Pillion riding banned across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government imposed on Friday a ban on pillion riding in the province as part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awal 12.

According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on the 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The home department further added that the ban won’t apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

The government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal).

The notification was issued by the cabinet division which stated that the government has announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal) on September 29.