Pillion riding banned in Balochistan until Nov 30; Women, children exempt

QUETTA: A ban on pillion riding on motorcycles has been imposed throughout Balochistan under the already implemented Section 144 until November 30, ARY News reported.

This is the second notification the provincial government has issued regarding Section 144 in the last five days.

The government also imposed other prohibitions, such as the covering of faces in public places and the use of mufflers and masks.

The transportation of explosive materials and Sulfuric acid has also been completely banned.

The government said these restrictions have been imposed after amending the November 5 notification.

The Balochistan government reminded the public that Section 144 will remain in effect until November 30.

Under the ban on pillion riding on motorcycles, women and children will be exempted, as per the newly released notification.

Earlier,on Sunday, the Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven more days, maintaining a ban on protests, rallies, processions, sit-ins, and public gatherings until November 15.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Section 144 prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places, as well as the display of weapons and the use of loudspeakers. The publication and distribution of provocative, hate-inciting, or sectarian material also remain strictly prohibited.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said the decision was made to maintain law and order and protect lives and property, citing terrorism threats and public safety concerns. Authorities fear that public gatherings could be exploited by anti-state elements for disruptive activities.

The spokesperson clarified that the restrictions do not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, official government duties, or court proceedings. The use of loudspeakers is permitted only for the call to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

The Home Department has directed widespread dissemination of the notification to ensure public awareness and strict compliance with the extended restrictions until November 15.

Earlier, on October 10, 2025, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days.