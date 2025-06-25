Pillion riding banned in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi administration have imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles for two days as security measures, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the ban on pillion riding will remain in effect on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. All concerned department and agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government issued a security plan for Muharram, imposing restrictions on processions and route changes without permission, along with a ban on inflammatory materials.

The authorities have directed the provision of electricity, water, streetlights, and cleanliness measures, emphasizing that no procession should proceed without full security coverage.

A complete prohibition on the purchase and sale of hate-inducing audio, video, and materials has also been enforced.