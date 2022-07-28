Pillion riding banned in Punjab

LAHORE: In order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province, ARY News reported.

The ban has been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the Section 144, wall chalking, standing of people on rooftops around Imambargas and buildings along the routes of mourners’ processions has also been banned, the notification said.

NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram

National Command and Operation Control (NCOC) has issued Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for processions and public gatherings in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to details, the NCOC has issued SOPs for public gatherings and processions in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Wearing a mask and using sanitisers during the holy month have been made compulsory by NCOC.

The NCOC added that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in processions. Moreover, all procession venues should be open with good ventilation, the NCOC added.

Older people and children have been suggested to watch processions and public gatherings from home, the NCOC said.

