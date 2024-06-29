Pillion riding banned in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province, ARY News reported quoting the provincial home department.

According to the notification, the government has banned pillion riding to maintain peace as well as law and order during the holy month of Muharram,

The ban will be effective on Muharram 9 and 10.

However, the ban shall not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, differently abled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and private security agencies in uniform, and employees of essential services.

The notification stated that the government has also imposed a ban on carrying and displaying weapons as well as holding processions and Majalis without a permit in the province under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till Ashura.

During Muharram 1 to 10, authorities in Sindh have been instructed to take appropriate measures regarding the following: