Pilot captures ‘best UFO footage ever’ while flying

Over the last several months, unexplainable objects have been appearing in the sky, baffling pilots mid-flight.

Recently, the two groups raised their voices when footage captured by pilot Jorge Arteaga surfaced online.

In the video, recorded by the Columbian pilot, a large silver disc-shaped object is seen flying past his airplane high up in the sky.

Pilot Jorge Arteaga captures what some are describing as ‘the best UFO footage ever’. pic.twitter.com/myE1Vv4lPR — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) April 19, 2023

The object flies past the plane at high speed. The pilot managed to capture the UFO in surprisingly clear footage.

The video was posted on social media a few days ago and has since been viewed by millions of people. While posting the video, Arteaga allegedly claimed that he caught a glimpse of a UFO while flying over Antioquia, Columbia.

Pilot George A Arteaga recounts that he and his co-pilot Daniel were heading to Medellin and Santa Fe when they noticed the strange object heading towards the plane. Arteaga then turned the plane around, capturing the first video of the stationary object.

He claimed that the aircraft was travelling at a speed of 300 kilometres an hour, with temperatures falling close to 5 degrees Celsius. In these conditions, mistaking a balloon or a bird for a UFO is unlikely.

Comments