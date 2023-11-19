Pilot captures incredible video of red and green aurora

A pilot captured an incredible natural phenomenon and took to social media while cruising through the night sky.

The clip he recorded of a red and green aurora was shared on the pictures and video-sharing platform, Instagram, where the video immediately went viral.

The pilot, named Thomas expressed that the scene was the most intense Aurora Borealis he had ever seen!

“The most intense Aurora Borealis I have ever seen! Absolutely stunning Aurora Borealis last night. Vibrant, bright curtains of green and red ionised atmosphere. So intense, it was even visible from the Netherlands, a very rare sight,” he wrote.

Take a look at this incredible video of the aurora:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6.1 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 47,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.