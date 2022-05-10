Pilot mom-son duo fly plane together for first time, video wins hearts

A heartfelt video that saw a pilot making an emotional speech to pay tribute to his co-pilot mother on Mother’s Day onboard is viral on social media.

The 24-year-old Aman Thakur, in the viral video, entered the aeroplane with a bouquet. He gave it to his co-pilot, who was his mother.

It was the first time the two were flying an aeroplane together.

This is such a heartwarming video. Mother, son fly plane together as pilot and copilot. @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/LIwJdJh4lO — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) May 9, 2022

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys & girls, this is your first officer Aman Thakur,” he said. “May I please have your attention for a while? As we all know It a very special day being Mother’s Day. I am sure you must be pouring all your love and respects to your mother.”

He added: “I would like to make a small homage to my mum on Mother’s Day. It’s been 24 years in my life that I’ve been flying as a passenger with my mum on various flights on various airlines and in IndiGo. So, today marks a very special day for me as I will be co-piloting this flight with her.”

The pilot thanked her for everything she did for him.

