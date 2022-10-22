Pilots spot UFOs over Pacific ocean

In a rare incident, a pilot has spotted several Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) over the Pacific Ocean in the past months.

As per details, former military pilot Mark Hulsey who was flying over the Pacific ocean reportedly spotted multiple jet-type structures flying above his aircraft.

On August 18, the charter jet pilot was flying over the coast of Los Angeles when he sent a message to an air traffic control that he has spotted some strange aircraft structure to the north.

The UFOs were moving around in circles and they are at way higher altitudes than us, the pilot reported.

In response to the pilot’s question about what these aircraft structures are, the air controller said we are not sure about this.

The pilot said he has done many intercepts when he was a Marine but he has never seen something like this.

Furthermore, several other airlines have also sighted multiple UFOs between August 6 and September 23.

Earlier, a UFO hunter from the United Kingdom shared images of a flying dolphin to prove that aliens exist.

He had filmed UFO sightings and collaborated with filmmakers for sharing his experience. He also filmed a UFO moving in the sky in 2002.

The shape was curved and appeared to have a “fin” on top of it.

