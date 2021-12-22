Pilot’s health made passengers wait for hours inside plane

The passengers of a British Airways flight were made to sit in the aircraft for five hours on an aircraft due to a mixup in the pilot’s coronavirus test, according to the British news website, The Mirror.

The flight, which was to head to Barbados from London, got grounded after the pilot’s coronavirus test result came back positive. As the flight was about to depart, the passengers were informed of what took place.

A professional hockey player Darcy Bourne, 20, recorded the announcement and shared it on the social media platform TikTok.

She admitted to becoming agitated due to the fact that the flight was held up for two hours, adding that she and her friends were refrained from leaving the aircraft as the pilot was diagnosed with the virus.

The pilot mentioned that airline staff were on the lookout for another pilot to take his place and the process will take some time and they have many people who are trying to solve the issue.

The 20-year-old shared several videos of the events that were unfolding in chronological order. She claimed that that the pilots were allowed to leave the aircraft after a long period of five hours and were given food vouchers.

The passengers were in transit for 17 hours. There was a twist in the tale as they were informed that the test was a false positive.

British Airways later thanked the passengers and customer for their patience while their staff left no stones unturned to substitute a pilot at such a short period of time in order for the journey to continue.

