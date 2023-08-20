Pindi Bhatian bus accident: Video of driver, passengers emerges

KARACHI: ARY News obtained the video of the driver and the travellers of the passenger bus which met a horrific accident in Pindi Bhatian.

The video was recorded by the Motorway Police in Sukkur – a routine security practice of filming and checking the records of the passengers.

Before the passenger bus met an accident, a new driver replaced the previous driver at the Iqbalabad stop and a few passengers also went off the bus.

The administration of the private bus company told ARY News that overall two passengers have taken the Pindi Bhatian-bound bus from Karachi. It said that the previous driver was Ameer Afzal and Majid Hussain replaced him in Rahim Yar Khan.

Several passengers rode the bus from different stations in Sindh and the entry records of the travellers were collected by Motorway Police in Sukkur.

The administration said that all other records were burnt with the bus which met the accident. The admin said that their officials are trying to collect more details about the tragic bus accident.

Horrific bus-pick-up collision

At least 20 people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 14 others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pick up carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 40 passengers, and was going to Islamabad from Karachi, said rescue officials.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Fahad said the injured have been admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital. The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision that took place at 4:30 AM, he added.

He said most of the injured were in critical condition. Eyewitnesses said people from nearby area tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

Dr Fahad said short-circuiting was the cause of fire in the bus.