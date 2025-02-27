Sindh cabinet approves pink bikes for women

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a cabinet meeting, made several significant decisions, including the procurement of 1,000 pink electric bikes for women.

The provincial cabinet also approved the acquisition of double-decker buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city, the immediate improvement of Keejhar Lake and the KB Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project.

The cabinet meeting, held on Thursday at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and relevant secretaries.

Pink Electric Motorcycles for Women

The cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority (T&MTD) plans to launch a program aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation.

This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process.

The initiative requires Rs 300 million to be obtained outside the budget. The cabinet noted that an increasing number of women worldwide are opting for electric motorcycles as their primary mode of transport for daily commuting.

The main factors driving this demand include greater mobility, cost-effectiveness compared to cars or public transport, eco-friendliness, and minimal maintenance.

These motorcycles significantly contribute to enhanced mobility and independence for women, promote economic empowerment, break gender stereotypes, and improve safety and security.

Electric Vehicles

The cabinet decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors.

Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the qualification criteria, including the applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh. The applicant must be a student or a working female. The applicant cannot sell the electric motorcycle for seven years.

Double-Decker Buses

The cabinet was informed that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) plans to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses. The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrah-e-Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs 3 billion for the project.

The buses would be operate on different routes in the city.