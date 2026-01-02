Balochistan launches ‘Pink Bus’ service for women, students

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has inaugurated the Pink Bus service designed specifically for women and female students.

In a post on social media platform X (Twitter), the Balochistan chief minister stated that the primary aim of the Pink Bus service is to make daily travel for women and students safe and dignified.

الحمد اللہ سال کے آغاز پر ہی بلوچستان میں خواتین اور طالبات کے لیے پہلی بار پنک بس سروس کا آغاز کردیا گیا ہے تاکہ انکی روزمرہ آمد و رفت محفوظ اور باوقار بنائی جا سکے۔ ہماری حکومت کی ترجیح ہے کہ یہ سہولت مستقل بنیادوں پر آگے بڑھے اور آئندہ اس کا دائرہ دیگر اضلاع تک پھیلایا جائے۔ pic.twitter.com/h10s0adin8 — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) January 2, 2026

He stressed that the government intends to maintain the Pink Bus service on a permanent basis.

Bugti further added that, in the next phase, the service will be expanded to other districts across the province, ensuring easier access for women to education, employment, and healthcare facilities.

Last month, Bugti said his government is working to provide facilities to the masses specially women and opportunities in all fields.

Also, CM Bugti delivered a strong message to what he called ‘extremist elements’ who seek to mislead Baloch women.

“These measures are a clear message to those elements who are forcing Baloch women to become suicide bombers instead of pursuing education and development, misleading them and pushing them towards negative thinking and a fruitless war.”

He said the government was committed to opening the doors of the world’s best varsities for Baloch women. He asserted the Baloch people had never benefited from this “purposeless war” and that the reality would become clear to the entire nation in the coming years.