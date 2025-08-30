KP police to install ‘Pink Button’ system to curb harassment incidents

PESHAWAR: In a major step to curb incidents of harassment against women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has announced the installation of a special “Pink Button” alert system across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the Central Police Office KP, 68 Pink Buttons will initially be installed in Peshawar. The facility will be available not only for women but also for other citizens in need of urgent police assistance.

The Pink Buttons will be placed in women’s markets, shopping centers, and near educational institutions to ensure safety in public spaces.

Police officials said the system will be directly linked to the Police Control Room. Once pressed, the Pink Button will immediately transmit the complainant’s video and voice to the control room, enabling prompt response from police teams.

Authorities believe the initiative will play a crucial role in protecting women and providing citizens with a faster mechanism to report harassment and other emergencies.

Also Read: Panic buttons installed in 39 women’s colleges, universities in Lahore

Similarly, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) began installing panic buttons in women’s colleges and universities across Lahore on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the first phase, 39 institutions have been equipped with the system, which will later be expanded to more than 450 women’s colleges across Punjab, a PSCA spokesperson said on Saturday.

The panic buttons are linked to the PSCA’s central control room. Once pressed, an alert is sent to the Virtual Women Police Station, prompting a rapid police response. The system is designed to provide students a quick and reliable way to seek help when mobile phones are not accessible.

According to the PSCA, panic buttons are already operational at 122 locations in Lahore and 101 in other cities. Extending the system to educational institutions marks a significant expansion of Punjab’s public safety infrastructure.

The spokesperson said that the technology-driven approach is part of broader efforts to promote a safer Punjab, ensuring students feel secure within academic environments.