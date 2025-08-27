Sindh govt to give away Pakistan’s first EV pink scooters to women: Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the provincial government will provide Pakistan’s first electric pink scooters exclusively for women.

Sharing details, he said that in the first phase, the Sindh government received around 10,000 applications for the scooters.

Out of these, 150 women already held driving licenses, while the rest applied for learning permits.

Memon added that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has partnered with the Sindh government in this initiative.

Under the arrangement, KMC will provide motorcycle training to women and cover the fees for their driving licenses.

He further stated that if applications exceed 1,000 scooters, the government will conduct a balloting process to ensure fair distribution.

Criteria for distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.