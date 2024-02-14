Pir Pagara accuses PPP of ‘buying’ elections

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘buying’ the elections, ARY News reported.

As per detail, Kamran Tessori called on Pir Pagara at his residence and discussed the political situation of the country. In a conversation with the governor, Pir Pagara rejected the results of the elections and blamed the PPP for rigging.

Pir Pagara said that their protest and sit-in are not against any institution but against election results and rigging.

“The Pakistan Army is the symbol of the strength of the federation. Our protest is not against any institution but the sold elections,” the GDA chief added.

Pir Pagara said that the PPP had a free hand for rigging in the 8th February General Elections. “It is our constitutional right to hold protest demonstrations,” the GDA said.

Kamran Tessori told Pir Pagara that the country needs his political vision. “Pir Pagara’s wisdom is required for national politics,” the governor said.

Earlier on February 12, the GDA chief rejected the results of the General Elections 2024 and announced the cancellation of two Sindh Assembly seats.

The GDA chief presided over a meeting after its defeat in the recently concluded General Elections. Other leaders of the GDA were also present in the meeting called to discuss ‘rigging’ in the ‘anti-state’ elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Pirpagara said that the entire Sindh has been awarded to Asif Ali Zardari. “If all seats of the province were to be awarded to Zardari why were you declared us the winner of two seats,” he asked.