Pizza delivery man who won £500,000 turns up for work next day

In a stunning turn of events, Marius Preda, a 28-year-old pizza delivery man from the United Kingdom, has won the ‘Best of the Best’ (BOTB) prize draw, bringing him a whooping 500,000 Pounds.

Preda was so committed to his job that he even showed up for work the day after his momentous prize.

The amount which is around 200 times his annual salary, is expected to completely change the life of Marius Preda, the pizza delivery man from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Preda is nevertheless steadfast in his devotion to his delivery profession, where he usually makes 480 pounds per week and 24,960 pounds yearly, even after a drastic change in his financial situation.

Preda who works at Papa John’s for years and gets a meagre 12 pounds (Rs 1,272) each hour. But his latest lottery win has catapulted him into a world of wealth beyond anything he could have ever imagined.

For Preda and his family, the 500,000 Pound prize—the most that BOTB has ever offered—has opened doors to a world of opportunities. With plans to travel and become homeowners, Preda’s newfound fortune is expected to have a significant impact on their future.