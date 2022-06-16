Pizza shop harassment case: Police record victim girl’s statement

KHANPUR: Police recorded the statement of the victim girl and her female colleagues after she levelled the allegations of facing an attempt to rape by the pizza shop owner and others in Khanpur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Yesterday, it was reported that a girl consumed acid to ‘avoid getting gang-raped’ at a pizza shop in Punjab’s Khanpur city. The affected girl alleged that the pizza shop owner, manager and Tehreem had attempted to rape her. She added that she drank acid to avoid getting raped by the accused persons.

The spokesperson of the police department told the media that a case was lodged on the victim girl’s complaint. The girl is out of danger, he added.

“Testimonies of her female colleagues are also being recorded,” police added. The DPO Rahim Yar Khan constituted a probe team headed by Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation to ascertain the facts.

The girl had allegedly consumed acid to save her honour after being called by a pizza shop owner for a job. She drank acid to avoid getting raped by the accused persons. After getting information, a rescue team rushed to the scene and shifted the affected girl to the hospital.

The affected family had demanded DPO Rahim Yar Khan take strict action against the responsible persons at the earliest.

