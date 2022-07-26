Pizza store staffer praised for his reflex action as Spider Man

A Pizza store staff is being praised for his reflex action like Spider Man. In a viral video the guy can be seen carrying huge stack of boxes which is blowing away people’s minds.

In the undated CCTV footage, the young staffer is seen coming from the back of the restaurant holding scores of large pizza boxes. As he approaches the counter, the top box of the tower is nudged by a promotional pamphlet dangling from the ceiling. Even though he gently tries to place the stack on the counter, the top cardboard box is seen falling off. However, he catches it on time, with one hand.

The Pizza store was seen in disbelief and can be seen extending his hand to check how he held the box in the nick of time.

With more than 2.5 million views on Twitter alone, the video is going viral on other platforms such as Reddit and Instagram as well.