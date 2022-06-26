PK-7 Swat by-poll: Unofficial, unconfirmed results pouring in

SWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazal Maula is leading with 4,314 votes as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results during the by-election for the provincial assembly PK-7 seat, ARY News reported.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results have started pouring in, according to which, PTI’s Fazal Maula is leading with 4,314 votes followed by ANP’s candidate with 3,658 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of ANP MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan from cardiac arrest on April 30.

Haji Fazal Maula of the PTI, Hussain Ahmad Khan of the ANP, Daulat Khan of the Tehreek-i-Inqilab Political Movement and independent Mohammad Ali Shah are in the running.

The mainstream political parties except the PTI had decided not to contest the election citing the sacrifices of the deceased’s family during the 2007-09 Swat insurgency as the reason.

PK-7 is the home constituency of the central PTI leader and former communications minister, Murad Saeed. The ANP has already complained about the ‘active campaign’ by provincial ministers for the PTI nominee.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the constituency has 183,308 registered voters, including 102,088 men and 81,220 women. The polling will begin at 8am and continue until 5pm.

A total of 124 polling stations have been established for the by-election. Of them, 41 have been declared sensitive and 12 sensitive.

Comments