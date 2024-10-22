PK-8303: What led to the horrible PIA crash

On May 22, 2020, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 8303 tragically crashed in Karachi, Pakistan, resulting in 97 fatalities. The Pakistan Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) later released a report, shedding light on the catastrophic events leading to the disaster.

The Flight Path and Initial Issues

The investigation into the tragic crash of Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303 in Karachi in 2020 revealed a series of critical errors and omissions on the part of the flight crew, air traffic controllers, and the airline itself. The report, divided into six phases, chronicled the events leading up to the crash, highlighting the human factors that contributed to the disaster.

The flight originated in Lahore and was bound for Karachi. During the initial phase, the aircraft’s speed and altitude exceeded the required levels, and the crew had difficulty communicating with air traffic control due to incorrect radio frequency settings. Despite repeated warnings from controllers, the pilots persisted in their approach, insisting they could manage the landing.

The Fatal Descent and Crash

As the aircraft descended for landing, the pilots made several critical errors, including failing to disengage the autopilot from a pre-programmed flight path and neglecting to follow air traffic control instructions. The plane’s descent rate became dangerously steep, and the pilots made several attempts to correct the trajectory, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The aircraft touched down with its landing gear retracted, causing severe damage to the engines. Despite the damage, the pilots attempted a go-around, but the aircraft was unable to maintain altitude and crashed into a residential area.

Human Factors

The PK-8303 investigation revealed that the crash was primarily caused by human error. The captain’s overconfidence, poor decision-making, and disregard for safety protocols played a significant role in the disaster. The first officer also made critical errors, including failing to communicate effectively with the captain and air traffic control.

The airline’s safety management system was found to be ineffective, and the captain had a history of violating flight duty time limits and engaging in unstable approaches. Despite these red flags, the airline failed to take appropriate action to address the captain’s behavior.

The Role of Air Traffic Control

While the flight crew’s actions were undoubtedly the primary cause of the crash, the role of air traffic control cannot be entirely ignored. The controllers failed to insist on a go-around when it became clear that the aircraft was descending too rapidly and at an excessive angle. Their reluctance to be more assertive may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

Lessons Learned

The PK8303 crash serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of safety and adherence to protocols in aviation. The investigation report highlighted the need for improved training and oversight for flight crews, as well as stricter enforcement of safety regulations by airlines. The lessons learned from this disaster can help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The PK8303 crash was a preventable tragedy that resulted from a confluence of factors, including human error, inadequate safety management, and potential deficiencies in air traffic control procedures. The lessons learned from this disaster must be carefully considered and implemented to ensure the safety of future flights. By improving training, strengthening safety protocols, and enhancing communication between flight crews and air traffic controllers, the aviation industry can work towards preventing similar tragedies in the future.

BASIC INFORMATION

Flight Overview – Date: May 22, 2020 – Flight Number: PK-8303 – Departure: Lahore (LHE) – Destination: Karachi (KHI) – Aircraft: Airbus A320-214 (AP-BLD) – Passengers: 99 – Crew: 8 Accident Sequence

Pilot Errors

1. Unauthorized approach 2. Ignoring alarms (TAWS, GPWS, configuration warnings) 3. Inadequate landing gear management 4. Inadequate go-around procedure 5. Communication breakdown with ATC 6. Deviation from SOPs Contributing Factors 1. Lack of effective crew resource management (CRM) 2. Inadequate training and oversight 3. Fatigue (pilots had been on duty for 12 hours) 4. Inadequate ATC communication and coordination 5. Inadequate aircraft maintenance oversight

