PKLI achieves major milestone regarding Robotic Surgeries

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has achieved a major milestone in modern medicine by completing 500 robotic surgeries, ARY News reported.

Chairman of PKLI, Professor Saeed Akhtar, congratulated the robotic surgery team on this achievement.

He stated that reaching 500 robotic surgeries is a vital step toward providing international-standard healthcare facilities at the institute.

Professor Akhtar noted that the milestone was reached under the leadership of Dr. Noman Zafar.

Dean of PKLI, Professor Faisal Dar, also paid tribute to the team for their dedication.

According to the PKLI administration, robotic surgery is a cutting-edge and safe procedure. Local and international surgeons attended a ceremony at the institute to celebrate the accomplishment.

Additionally, PKLI is set to host an international symposium on February 13 and 14.

PKLI&RC takes great pride in pioneering the establishment of a Robotic Surgery setup through a public-private partnership in Punjab.

This innovative approach marks the dawn of a new era characterized by surgical precision and elevated patient care standards.

Currently, our Urology department is utilizing robotics for surgical procedures which serves as a testament to the advancements in medical technology.

At PKLI, surgeons who have undergone specialized robotics training are currently utilizing robotic systems to execute intricate surgeries with heightened precision, leading to enhanced outcomes.

This includes procedures such as kidney cancer surgery, stone removal, reconstructive surgery, penile surgery as well as interventions related to prostate and bladder cancer.

The introduction of robotic surgery at PKLI presents a minimally invasive solution that significantly transforms the landscape of surgical practices.

Central to our robotic surgical procedures is the manual insertion of robotic instruments, expertly maneuvered from remote locations.

This innovative technique not only ensures unparalleled precision but also frees surgeons from the conventional constraints of operating theaters.

Patients undergoing these procedures can expect shorter hospital stays and remarkably swift recoveries. The advantages encompass reduced blood loss, inconspicuous scarring, and decreased vulnerability to infections.