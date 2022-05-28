PKMAP Senator escapes unharmed in Balochistan attack

QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Senator Sardar Shafiq Khan on Saturday remained unharmed in a gun attack in Dukki district of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to security officials, unidentified armed men opened fire on the vehicle of PKMAP Senator, however, he remained unharmed in the attack. The security officials cordoned off the area after the incident and collected evidence from the site to trace the suspects behind the incident.

Balochistan province has witnessed violent incidents and recently unidentified men opened fire on cops in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, a policeman.

The armed men opened fire on a police team at the Eastern by-pass in Quetta, killing a policeman and injuring two other cops.

Besides this security forces have also come under attack in the Balochistan province and in February this year, the then Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed that 15 terrorists have been killed while four soldiers also embraced martyrdom in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur attacks.

In a statement, Rasheed deplored the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel have also embraced martyrdom in retaliation. We salute the brave army personnel for repulsing the major attacks, last night, he expressed.

Sheikh Rasheed said that our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.

A group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, an initial statement issued by the ISPR had said on Wednesday night.

