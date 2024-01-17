PKR continues to gain ground against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) registered gains against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting forex dealers.

According to the forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by 50 paisas against the greenback and was currently being traded at Rs179.75.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee remained even against the US dollar as it settled for the day at Rs280.25.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.2 and Rs282.35 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs305.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.06 compared to the last closing of Rs357.20

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs76.30 and Rs74.72 respectively.