PKR devaluation continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar continued to gain grounds against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback gained Rs0.3 against the local currency to close at 225.43 in the interbank market.

The dollar is being sold between Rs232 to 235 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program

