PKR gains ground against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recovered against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan report, the PKR gained Rs0.04 against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs 287.22.

The local unit closed at Rs287.26 the other day.

Recently, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar admitted the smuggling of dollars is still going on. Speaking in the NA standing committee on finance, Ishaq Dar said the flight of dollars from Pakistan has slowed down but is still on.

The finance minister said after the political change in Afghanistan, the transfer of millions of dollars from Europe is seized.

He said the smuggling of foreign currency worth $20 million dollar was foiled, while sugar smuggling worth 5 billion was also caught.

Commenting on the diminishing foreign reserves of the country, Dar said $1.30 billion recently paid to settle a Chinese loan will be refinanced by China today or Monday.