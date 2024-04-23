PKR loses 5 paisa against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday witnessed a downward trend as local unit decreased by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.38, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the US Dollar was bought at Rs 280.25 and stood at Rs 277. 5 for selling purposes for customers in the open market during the day.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates of the Euro in the open market stood at Rs 293.2 and Rs 296.2 respectively.

In the open market, the Saudi Riyal was bought at Rs 73.25 and sold at Rs 73.95. Similarly, the buying and selling rates of the United Arab Emirates Dirham in the open market stood at Rs75 and Rs75.8 respectively.

The Kuwait Dinar was bought for Rs 903.61 and sold for Rs 912.61 to the customers in the open market