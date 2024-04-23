31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

PKR loses 5 paisa against USD

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday witnessed a downward trend as local unit decreased by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.38, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the US Dollar was bought at Rs 280.25 and stood at Rs 277. 5 for selling purposes for customers in the open market during the day.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates of the Euro in the open market stood at Rs 293.2 and Rs 296.2 respectively.

In the open market, the Saudi Riyal was bought at Rs 73.25 and sold at Rs 73.95. Similarly, the buying and selling rates of the United Arab Emirates Dirham in the open market stood at Rs75 and Rs75.8 respectively.

The Kuwait Dinar was bought for Rs 903.61 and sold for Rs 912.61 to the customers in the open market

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.