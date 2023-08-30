27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

PKR slide continues against USD in interbank

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its downward trend on Wednesday, sliding further Rs1.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

According to the central bank, the dollar was closed in the interbank market for Rs304.45.  It had closed yesterday at Rs303.50.

In the open market, however, the dollar was trading over Rs320.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 500 points.

The KSE-100 index closed at 46,244 points, dropping by over 700 points from yesterday’s close of 46,770.

According to economic experts, the fall in the KSE was due to a lack of clarity on politics and the economy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.