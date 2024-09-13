Rupee appreciates further against USD

Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, SBP report said.

The local unit (PKR) appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar (USD) and closed at Rs 278.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.44.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.00 and Rs 280.85 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.06 to close at Rs 308.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs 2.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.77 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.93.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisa and 08 paisa to close at Rs 75.73 and Rs74.11 respectively.