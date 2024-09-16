Pakistani rupee gains 04 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Monday gain value by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.16, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.90 and Rs 280.75 respectively.

As per State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro increased by 77 paisa to close at Rs 309.29 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.52.

The Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.98, whereas an increase of 81 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.58 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs365.77.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.72 and Rs74.10 respectively.