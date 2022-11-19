Plaintiff seeks enhanced sentence in Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD: The complainant of Fahad Malik murder case has filed appeal against sessions’ court’s decision in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Plaintiff Malik Tariq Ayub has pleaded to the high court to enhance sentences to the convicts from life term to death sentence.

“The sessions court’s decision has been contradictory in itself,” he argued. “The court didn’t keep in sight the principles set for the decision,” petitioner said.

“According to set principles, death sentence should be awarded for murder,” petitioner argued.

Islamabad sessions court had awarded life sentence to three accused on Oct. 18, in murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik in year 2016.

The court had awarded life term to Raja Arshad, Raja Hashim and Noman Khokhar, who were nominated in August 2016 murder case. The murder trial was concluded after six years when the court reserved its verdict in the high-profile murder case in second week of October.

Fahad Malik, a nephew of former Chairman Senate and PTI leader Mohammedmian Soomro, was gunned down in Sector F-10 of Islamabad in August 2016.

Fahad Malik was murdered in Shalimar police station jurisdiction on August 15, 2016, in densely populated area of Islamabad.

