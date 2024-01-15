Plan devised to avert protests in DISCOs privatisation

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has devised a strategy to preclude potential protests and disruptions concerning the privatisation of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the incumbent government has decided to implement Compulsory Service Act on DISCOs, National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and generation companies (GENCOs) in order to curtail protests, strikes, and union activities.

The Compulsory Service Act is designed to restrict any organised opposition or demonstrations related to the potential privatisation process.

The decision to enforce this Act stems from a proactive approach by the government to circumvent possible resistance from unions and employees. It’s emphasised that strict actions will be taken against individuals found in violation of the Compulsory Service Act.

Earlier in January, the Ministry of Energy, Power Division officially denied reports regarding the transfer of control over Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to any institution.

In a press release issued today, the ministry clarified that there have been no changes in the management of DISCOs. It further stated that there are no plans in place to handover DISCOs to any institution of the State.

Read More: DISCOs incurred Rs337 billion loss in FY2022

Last year, the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) ordered to expedite the privatisation process of the loss-making state-owned entities.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar issued directives to all institutions for implementing the SIFC’s decisions in a coordinative way. He said that the measures adopted by the SIFC will give short and long-term benefits to Pakistan.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army’s commitment to play role in the revival of Pakistan’s economy.