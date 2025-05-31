web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 31, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Two killed as plane crashes into residential building in Germany

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

At least two persons, including a pilot, were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential building in Germany, local media reported.

The incident was reported from in the town of Korschenbroich in western Germany. The incident, which occurred near the city of Monchengladbach close to the Dutch border, involved the small plane striking the terrace of the residential unit, igniting a fire that rapidly spread.

Authorities believed that one of the killed persons is the pilot, who had reported engine issues mid-flight while attempting to land in Monchengladbach. The identity of the second victim is unclear as of now, with speculation that he may have been a resident or possibly another occupant of the plane.

Rescuers are still battling the blaze at the crash site, where the wreckage continues to smolder.

While investigations are being conducted, authorities have not yet released a statement and have not identified the reason of the collision.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.