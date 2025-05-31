Two killed as plane crashes into residential building in Germany

At least two persons, including a pilot, were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential building in Germany, local media reported.

The incident was reported from in the town of Korschenbroich in western Germany. The incident, which occurred near the city of Monchengladbach close to the Dutch border, involved the small plane striking the terrace of the residential unit, igniting a fire that rapidly spread.

Authorities believed that one of the killed persons is the pilot, who had reported engine issues mid-flight while attempting to land in Monchengladbach. The identity of the second victim is unclear as of now, with speculation that he may have been a resident or possibly another occupant of the plane.

Rescuers are still battling the blaze at the crash site, where the wreckage continues to smolder.

While investigations are being conducted, authorities have not yet released a statement and have not identified the reason of the collision.