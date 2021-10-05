Plane carrying Umer Sharif’s body leaves for Pakistan   

KARACHI: A Turkish Airline’s flight carrying the body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has left Germany and would reach Pakistan on early Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Turkish Airlines plane carrying the body of Umer Sharif has left for Karachi from Munich and would reach the metropolitan at 5:45 am after a stay in Istanbul.

Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal and Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany was accompanying the body. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made all arrangements for receiving the body at the cargo terminal of the Karachi airport.

The comedian’s son Jawad Umer Monday announced that funeral prayer for his father would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton.

Jawad Umer while speaking during a presser said that the body of Umer Sharif would be flown back to Pakistan on Wednesday morning and would be brought to their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“The funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm,” he said adding that Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers.

“He will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA,” he said.

He also lauded the federal and provincial governments for extending their cooperation for the medical treatment and other facilities provided to his father.

